Thursday August 18th Local Sports

DES MOINES — — The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Wednesday both started offering guidance for high school student athletes to cash in on Name, Image and Likeness. Both organizations say a student can earn money from their NIL with some regulations set in place. That includes: the compensation is not provided by the school or an agent of the school, such as a booster club or foundation; compensation is not provided as an inducement to attend a particular school or to remain enrolled at a particular school; and the compensation is not contingent on a specific athletic performance or achievement. The organizations also say that athletes cannot use their school logos or mascots for any NIL activity, nor the logos or any apparel that includes the logos of the IHSAA or IGHSAU. Students will also not be permitted to promote adult products such as gambling, alcohol or tobacco. Iowa is now the 15th state to allow high school students to make NIL agreements.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central. After Mahle left in the third, Pagán, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh.

IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore Cooper DeJean is not sure what position will eventually be his home on defense. The former Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove star has spent time in preseason working at corner, safety as well as the cash position, a hybrid linebacker/safety position for the Hawkeyes.

DeJean has been working on special teams as a return specialist and also as a holder on field goals and PATs.

DeJean says the limited experience he got last year was a plus.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says DeJean will make an impact wherever he plays.

The Hawkeyes open September 3rd at home against South Dakota State.

GREEN BAY — Iowa State alum Allen Lazard is starting his fourth year with the Green Bay Packers and trying to become the team’s top receiver after the team traded All-Pro Devante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. The Packers and New Orleans Saints held a joint practice on Tuesday ahead of their pre-season matchup on Friday in Green Bay. Lazard says Tuesday’s practice was a sloppy day for the offense.

Lazard says there’s no excuse for the sloppiness.

Lazard says he tried to stay out of fights on the first day of joint practices with the Saints.

Lazard last season had a career-high 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.