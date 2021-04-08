Thursday April 8th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10
DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But he was doubled off third after his big hit. It was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.
== After opening the season with their first two series on the road, the Twins open up the home portion of their schedule today at Target Field with the start of a three-game series against Seattle. Today, first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 with 2:30 the pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO. The teams take tomorrow off with 1:10 first pitches on Saturday and Sunday.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The train that has carried thousands of Iowa fans from Coralville to Kinnick Stadium for home football games will cease operations, the athletic department announced Wednesday.The Iowa Northern Railway’s Hawkeye Express has made the 10-minute trip on game days since 2004. The athletic department and railroad said now is the time to end the train rides because of the likelihood of continued social distancing this season and the need for equipment upgrades and increases in operating expenses. An average of 3,700 fans took the train to the stadium in 2019. Fans weren’t allowed to attend games in 2020 because of the pandemic.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa football program has enjoyed sustained success on the strength of defense and that unit is expected to be leading the way next season. The Hawkeyes return nearly their entire secondary from last year’s team that finished second in the Big Ten by giving up only 16 points per game. A key will be rebuilding a defensive line that lost three starters.
That’s Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker who has been forced to rebuild the defensive line several times in the past few years.
Parker says while the faces change the standards don’t and it begins with limiting big plays.
The Iowa defense continues to play at a high level even in the midst of modern offenses and high scoring games.
Spring drills run through May 1st.
AMES — Iowa State running game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase expects junior running back Breece Hall to be even better next season. Hall is expected to be considered a Heisman Trophy frontrunner.
Scheelhaase says Hall is putting in a lot of work in the film room.
Scheelhaase is working in the film room to study how teams attacked him last year.
Hall is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he rushed for more than 16 hundred yards and scored 23 touchdowns as the Cyclones won the Fiesta Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 on Wednesday night. The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games. Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala notched his first career hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov had two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals, and the Wild beat Colorado 8-3. They handed the Avalanche their first regulation loss in 16 games. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, as the Wild caught NHL wins leader Philipp Grubauer on a rare off night in the net. Grubauer was pulled midway through the third period. Jonas Johansson gave up the eighth goal that matched the all-time Wild record.