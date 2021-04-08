Local News
Thursday April 8th KGLO Morning News
Apr 8, 2021 @ 7:10am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday April 8th
Thursday April 8th — 7:11 AM
Trending
Suspect wanted in Mason City murder
RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 8:00 PM FOR CERRO GORDO, FRANKLIN, HANCOCK, WINNEBAGO, WORTH, WRIGHT, KOSSUTH
Mason City murder suspect captured after standoff in Algona
ATV accident kills Forest City man
Algona police chief provides details of the capture of Mason City murder suspect
