Thursday April 4th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — NIT championship — Texas vs. Lipscomb — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning and the Minnesota Twins again rallied late against Kansas City, beating the Royals 7-6. After Max Kepler hit a tying, two-run single in the Twins eighth, Nelson Cruz drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Wily Peralta. Pinch-runner Byron Buxton stole second and scored when Rosario followed with a single. Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with George Brett and Mike Sweeney for third longest by a Royals player.

MASON CITY — The 20th-ranked NIACC softball team split their doubleheader with 7th-ranked Kirkwood on Wednesday at home. In the opener, Kirkwood took advantage of an error in the fifth inning with Taleah Smith socking a two-run homer for a 2-0 win. Kristen Peka took the loss, striking out seven. In the nightcap, NIACC rallied from an early 5-0 deficit, scoring five in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth for a 13-8 win. Peka came back in to relieve Kylie Sherwood, pitching the final three innings to get the win. She also was 2-for-2 with two homers and three runs batted in. Alyssa Laxson was 2-for-4 with a homer and four runs batted in, Kaitlyn Carlson was 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Morgan Kelley also socked a solo homer. NIACC is now 13-7 overall and 5-1 in the conference. They continue their week-long homestand with a doubleheader against Northeast Community College at 1 o’clock on Saturday and hosting Iowa Central for a doubleheader on Sunday at noon.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell hopes to continue Iowa’s tradition at the position. Bell was elevated following the retirement of longtime assistant Reese Morgan.

The Hawkeyes have sent several defensive linemen into the NFL in recent years.

Last year’s defensive line had depth rarely seen at Iowa. Bell says developing depth will be accomplished between now and the season opener.

Iowa started spring practice last week and will have their final practice on April 26th.

AMES — Iowa State’s tight ends have become a bigger part of Iowa State’s offense and their role is expected to grow even more next season. Redshirt sophomore Charlie Kolar earned second team All Big-12 honors a season ago and says it was a vision the Cyclone coaches presented him on the recruiting trail.

Kolar says he takes pride in both blocking and receiving.

Chase Allen had eight receptions a year ago while battling through a groin injury.

Allen says with key departures in the receiving corps the tight ends may be a bigger factor in the passing game.

Allen says the versatile nature of the tight ends is also a plus.

Spring drills for Iowa State will conclude on April 20th, with this year’s spring schedule not including a spring football game.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says the quarterback race is wide open. The Panthers need a replacement for Eli Dunne, who led them to the second round of the FCS playoffs last season.

Farley doubts a starter will be solidified by the end of spring drills.

One of the goals on defense is to establish a rotation at linebacker.

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas rookie sensation Luka Doncic passed up a shot at a potential winning 3-pointer in a 110-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fellow rookie Jalen Brunson missed a 3 on a shot that would have been reviewed to see if he got it off in time. Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins hit the go-ahead bucket with 19 seconds remaining.