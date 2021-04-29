Thursday April 29th Local Sports
CLEVELAND (AP) — Byron Buxton homered leading off the first and got five hits, Mitch Garver homered twice and Minnesota hitters connected six times in a 10-2 romp over the Cleveland Indians. Buxton went 5 for 5 with his homer, two doubles and two singles. He homered on Logan Allen’s second pitch and Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco connected in the first as the Twins ended a four-game losing streak. J.A. Happ took advantage of the run support and allowed two runs in seven innings. Willians Astudiollo also connected as Minnesota won for just the second time in 10 games. Amed Rosario homered for Cleveland. The Twins are off today and start a three-game weekend series with Kansas City on Friday night at 7:10 with the pre-game show at 6:30 on KGLO. Saturday and Sunday are 1:10 first pitches that you can also hear on KGLO.
MASON CITY — NIACC’s Christian Minto for the second straight season has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestler of the year. Minto shares the honor this season with Iowa Western 157 pound national champion Isaiah Crosby. Minto, who won the national title at 165 pounds last week, finished his sophomore year with a 13-0 record and has a career record of 35-1. The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestling coaches voted for wrestler and coach of the year following last week’s national tournament. Iowa Central coach Luke Moffitt was selected as the conference coach of the year.
MASON CITY – For the third time in school history, the NIACC volleyball team has an all-American selection.
NIACC freshman Grace Tobin, who prepped at Mason City High, earned honorable mention NJCAA Division II honors. Tobin, an outside hitter, is one of five Iowa Community College Athletic Conference volleyball players to be selected to the all-American teams.
The 5-foot-10 Tobin led the conference with 300 kills. Tobin also recorded 197 digs, 37 blocks and 23 ace serves in her freshman season as the Lady Trojans were 9-10 overall and 9-9 in the conference.
NIACC’s other two all-American volleyball selections were Mindy Hunt, who was a second-team NJCAA all-American in 1995, and Kennedy Meister, who was a first-team NJCAA Division II selection in 2019.
MASON CITY – NIACC freshman Thomas Gross has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II pitcher of the week for the week of April 19-25.
Gross, a right-hander from Minnetonka, Minn., tossed a complete-game shutout in a 8-0 win over Iowa Lakes in the first game of a doubleheader on April 21. Gross (2-3) struck out a career-high 13 and allowed three hits.
Gross has accumulated 47 strikeouts and 12 walks in 29 1/3 innings pitched with a 3.38 earned run average.
NIACC (20-19 overall, 15-17 in the conference) returns to action Thursday in a conference doubleheader at Ellsworth. The first game is slated to start at 3 p.m. NIACC’s baseball and softball doubleheaders with Ellsworth were postponed on Wednesday due to the drowning death Tuesday night of an Ellsworth wrestler.
IOWA CITY — Several Iowa Hawkeyes will be waiting to hear their names called when the NFL Draft begins tonight. Defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon had a breakout season in which he was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year. He is considered a likely second round pick.
Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for a loss last season.
Defensive end Chauncey Golston is considered a fourth round prospect. Golston showed versatility by playing defensive tackle at the Senior Bowl.
Golston says he is not sure which team may take him.
Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson also is considered a fourth round pick. A left tackle for the Hawkeyes, Jackson has also worked at right tackle and guard.
Jackson says he is looking forward to the opportunity to make a roster.
The draft runs through Saturday.