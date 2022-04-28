Thursday April 28th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
CLEAR LAKE — Newman alum Trevor Penning will be waiting for his name to be called in the National Football League draft later tonight. The 6-foot-7, 335 pound offensive lineman was just named the University of Northern Iowa’s Male Athlete of the Year after being a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the nation’s offensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision. Interest in Penning has intensified from NFL teams over the last three months since his performance at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Penning says he’s ready to take any spot on the offensive line that a team will give him.
Several scouting reports have said Penning has a “nasty edge” in the way he plays. Penning says he’s just able to flip that switch once he gets on the field.
Five analysts from CBS Sports project Penning will be selected in the middle of the first round, with one projecting Baltimore will choose him with the 14th overall pick. The other four say Penning is heading to New Orleans either with the Saints’ 16th or 19th overall pick. The first round of the draft takes place in Las Vegas starting at 7 o’clock Iowa time tonight. The second and third rounds take place on Friday evening with the rest of the draft on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the streaking Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0. Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Twins, who won their sixth game in a row. Michael Pineda took the loss for Detroit. He gave up four runs, including all three Twins homers, in five innings against his former team. Ryan was dominant from the start, holding the Tigers hitless until Miguel Cabrera laced a single in the fourth. The right-hander walked just one batter and struck out nine, two shy of his career high. He extended his scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings and lowered his ERA to 1.17.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team had their eight-game winning streak snapped as they split a conference doubleheader with Ellsworth Wednesday afternoon at Roosevelt Field in Mason City. The Panthers took the opener 1-0, but NIACC shutout Ellsworth in the second game by an identical 1-0 decision as Ike Mezzenga drove in Zach Zaetta with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Freshman left-hander Connor Wietgrefe got the shutout win in the nightcap, allowing only four hits while getting a career-high nine strikeouts. NIACC is 27-15 overall and 15-10 in the conference and will host Iowa Western Saturday and Sunday in a four-game conference series.
BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control on Wednesday approved making major changes to the boys high school post-season in wrestling next year. Sectional tournaments in Classes 1A and 2A will be dropped, with all three classes deciding qualifiers for the state tournament with a district wrestling tournament. IHSAA executive director Tom Keating says dropping sectional tournaments addresses the extremely low numbers in some weight classes leading to incomplete sectional brackets. The board also approved increasing the number of state qualifiers from 16 to 24 to allow more wrestlers to experience the state wrestling tournament. IHSAA wrestling administrator Lewie Curtis told the Des Moines Register that a decision will be made in the near future on whether eight district wrestling tournaments will continue to be the norm, or if Classes 1A and 2A will expand to 12 district tournaments where only the top two finishers would qualify. The board also approved moving the State Dual wrestling tournament away from the same week as the traditional tournament for the first time in a decade. 24 regional dual qualifiers will be determined by the team rankings put out by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, with regional duals being wrestled on January 31st or February 1st. The state duals would be held on Saturday February 4th, the Saturday that would have been when sectionals would have taken place. The host site for the state duals will be determined at a later time. District tournaments will be held on Saturday February 11th, with the traditional state tournament being expanded to four days from Wednesday February 15th to Saturday February 18th. For more details about the IHSAA Board of Control’s decisions about post-season wrestling, click here.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has promoted Nate Schmidt from recruiting and player development coordinator to assistant coach. He takes the spot of Daniyal Robinson, who was hired as head coach at Cleveland State. Schmidt had been a graduate assistant and player development coordinator at Iowa State from 2014-17. He returned to the Cyclones with Otzelberger last year. Schmidt worked on Otzelberger’s staff at UNLV. Otzelberger also announced that former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and graduate assistant Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant director of player development.