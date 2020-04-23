Thursday April 23rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins Classic from June 6th, 2019 — Minnesota at Cleveland — Max Kepler hits three homers off of Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer — 7:00
IOWA CITY — Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa hope to be selected in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz hopes both players know the important thing is making an NFL roster.
Wirfs is considered a possible top five selection after a solid performance at the Scouting Combine.
Ferentz says Wirfs’ ability to play either tackle spot boosts his value.
Epenesa’s stock has taken a hit since the combine but Ferentz says that should not affect his draft status.
Ferentz says the best way to evaluate Epenesa is to watch the film.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the offer for wide receiver Stefon Diggs was too good to pass up. Spielman spoke Tuesday for the first time since trading the star wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills. He says he never intended on trading the disgruntled Diggs, but Buffalo’s deal was too lucrative, so he made a “business opportunity.”
Spielman says getting ready for the draft has happened mostly on line and in virtual meetings and it has been smooth.
Spielman says they will try to maximize having 12 picks to get as much talent as they can
Spielman says they will likely have to use the free agent and trade market to build their roster.
In the trade for Diggs, the Vikings landed the 22nd overall pick as well as fifth and sixth round picks this year and a fourth-rounder next year.