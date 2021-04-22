      Weather Alert

Thursday April 22nd “The Midday Report”

Apr 22, 2021 @ 12:34pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday April 22nd

 

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota woman involved in three-county chase through north-central Iowa headed to prison
Arraignment date set for Mason City murder suspect
Belmond man faces up to life in prison on meth dealing charges
Iowa DOT moving toward bringing back rest stop fundraisers
Ordinance could prohibit people from marking their spot ahead of time for the Clear Lake 4th of July parade