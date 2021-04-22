Thursday April 22nd Local Sports
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit to beat the Twins 13-12 when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano’s grounder for Minnesota’s second error of the 10th inning. Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBIs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer for a 12-10 lead in the 10th. Mark Canha hit what should have been a game-ending grounder to second baseman Travis Blankenhorn, who allowed the ball to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error. Arraez then sailed his throw over first baseman Willians Astudillo.
== The Twins are off today before starting a three-game weekend series with Pittsburgh at Target Field. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 with first pitches on Saturday and Sunday at 1:10. You can hear all three games on AM-1300 KGLO.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Two NIACC wrestlers are into the semifinals at the junior college national wrestling tournament in Council Bluffs. Top-ranked Christian Minto won his first three matches on Wednesday with a pin and two decisions. He’ll face fifth-ranked Colin Smith of Western Wyoming in the 165-pound semifinals today. Jose Valdez is into the 197-pound semis after winning by major decision in the opening round and then surviving overtime matches in his next two bouts. The 4th-ranked Valdez will face top-ranked Tarik Sutkovic of Clackamas Community College in the semifinals.
BOONE — Starting this summer, there will be a week off designated for family time for Iowa high school athletes, coaches and those involved with music and speech. The week of July 25th is designated as Family Week, so there will be no practices for athletes or participants in music and speech. Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association in Boone, explains the simple idea.
The state baseball tournament will go on as scheduled during the last week in July at Principal Park in Des Moines. Next year, Keating says the summer baseball and softball seasons will be starting in mid-May.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is cooperating with the boys athletic association in the Family Week program and the same goes for the Iowa High School Music Association.
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s John Waggoner hopes to step up for a Hawkeye defensive line that lost several key players from last season. The Dowling Catholic product is a likely starter at defensive end after a sophomore season in which he was limited to four games.
He has been forced to be patient while playing behind more than a half dozen players who are or will be on an NFL roster.
It is the second straight season that the Hawkeyes have been forced to rebuild the defensive line but Waggoner says the expectations will remain the same.
Spring drills run through May 1st.
AMES — Minnesota prep standout Eli King felt the time was right to commit to Iowa State. The six-three guard from Caledonia is ranked as the number two prospect in Minnesota’s class of 2022.
King’s older brother played for Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger at South Dakota State.
King missed his junior season with a knee injury and feels Iowa State is the right fit.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 29 points and made a clutch 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Moments after Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed from above the arc, Hield came back the other way and hit his seventh 3 of the game to help Sacramento avoid being swept in the three-game season series with the Timberwolves.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kirill Kripizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota’s rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game. Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kiprizov deked Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scored on a wraparound. It was Kiprizov’s 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik’s rookie record.