Thursday April 20th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Boston — pre-game 12:00, first pitch 12:35

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Joe Ryan allowed three runs and six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six innings for the win. Brent Headrick earned the save in his major league debut. He gave up one run and one hit in three innings. Gallo missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain. Larnach had a three-run homer and had four RBIs overall. Corey Kluber gave up seven runs and six hits in five innings in the loss. Kiké Hernandez homered for Boston.

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored a short-hander on Dallas’ first shot and added two more goals after that, Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 to even the first-round series at a game each. Hintz, who also had an assist, secured the hat trick with a power-play goal with just under eight minutes left, when Miro Heiskanen got his fourth assist of the game. Captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin also had power-play goals for the Stars.

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter, powering the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series. Nikola Jokic added 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Wolves, who shot a sizzling 81% in the third quarter to erase a 64-59 halftime deficit. The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray says the experience he gained a year ago will help as he prepares for the NBA Draft. Murray announced last week he will skip his senior season at Iowa. He explored the draft process last spring before returning for his junior season.

Kris says watching his twin brother, Keagan, go through the process last season also helped.

Murray averaged better than 20 points and nearly eight rebounds this past season in being named a third team All-American. He says returning for his junior season helped him in his goal of playing in the NBA.

The NBA Draft Combine is next month in Chicago.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of transfers Keshon Gilbert from UNLV, Jackson Paveletzke from Wofford and Curtis Jones from Buffalo. Gilbert has two seasons of eligibility after starting 29 of 31 games for UNLV and averaging better than 11 points per game. Paveletzke has three years of eligibility after being named Southern Conference freshman of the year. He started all 33 games and averaged 15 points per game. Jones has two seasons of eligibility. He started all 31 games for Buffalo and averaged a team-high 15 points per game.

DES MOINES — Drake football coach Todd Stepsis says a three game winning streak to close last season has provided the Bulldogs with offseason momentum. Drake stumbled to an 0-8 start in 2022 but won their final three games, including a victory in the final home game that knocked Butler out of the FCS playoffs.

The defense has been solid but the key to improvement will be an offense that averaged just over 17 points per game last season.

After guiding the Bulldogs to those three wins Luke Bailey leads an experienced quarterback group.

Stepsis says the Bulldogs are deeper and more experienced at any time since the pandemic. He expects around 45 fourth and fifth year seniors to be on the roster.

Drake closes out spring drills Saturday afternoon.

Among Drake’s games on its schedule this fall include a trip to Target Field in Minneapolis on September 16th against South Dakota State.