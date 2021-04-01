Local News
Thursday April 1st KGLO Morning News
Apr 1, 2021 @ 7:30am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday April 1st
Thursday April 1 — 7:11 AM
Trending
Des Moines man sentenced for stealing lawn mower from Mason City business
Man flees state trooper in rented Maserati
‘Bottle Bill’ deal may be developing in Iowa House
Friday COVID update --- two new deaths, active case count in north-central Iowa slightly on the rise
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director says studies show effectiveness of COVID vaccine
