Throngs of UI students at Iowa City bars raise alarm
View from the Pentacrest web camera at the University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials are expressing concern after throngs of University of Iowa students without masks were seen crowded shoulder-to-shoulder outside and within several Iowa City bars only hours before university classes were to start Monday.
The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reports that Iowa City police took a complaint just after 1 a.m. Sunday that several bars were all over capacity and not enforcing a mask mandate issued by the mayor.
The university said Monday 107 students and four employees tested positive for COVID-19.