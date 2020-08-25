      Weather Alert

Throngs of UI students at Iowa City bars raise alarm

Aug 25, 2020 @ 5:40am
View from the Pentacrest web camera at the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials are expressing concern after throngs of University of Iowa students without masks were seen crowded shoulder-to-shoulder outside and within several Iowa City bars only hours before university classes were to start Monday. 

The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reports that Iowa City police took a complaint just after 1 a.m. Sunday that several bars were all over capacity and not enforcing a mask mandate issued by the mayor. 

The university said Monday 107 students and four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

