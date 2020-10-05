      Weather Alert

Three teens flee Winnebago County accident scene, later arrested

Oct 5, 2020 @ 5:26am

SCARVILLE — Three teens were involved in a crash late Friday night in rural Winnebago County before fleeing the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle traveling northbound on 180th Avenue near Scarville crossed a set of railroad tracks and lost control, striking a legally parked semi, causing the vehicle to spin several times. The Patrol says two male occupants removed a third person who was injured and fled on foot. They were later located in Forest City.

The State Patrol names the three as 18-year-old Isaiah Rosalis, Daetrin Kirk and Christopher Sides.

Rosalis was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment.

