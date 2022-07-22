      Weather Alert

Three Shot And Killed In Iowa State Park

Jul 22, 2022 @ 1:07pm

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) – Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement that police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday.

Krapfl says officers responding to reports about a shooting found three people dead at the scene.

He did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

Officials say they later found a Nebraska man at the campground who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

