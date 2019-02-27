Three pets rescued from Northwood house fire

NORTHWOOD — Three pets were rescued from a house fire Tuesday night in Northwood.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 8 o’clock they received a 9-1-1 call of a structure fire at 602 9th Street North with someone still inside the building. When deputies arrived they found everyone in the house was able to get out safely, but three pets were still inside the structure.

The Northwood Fire Department with assistance from the Kensett Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and successfully rescue the pets.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time. Worth County property records show the home being owned by Michael Skellenger and Michelle Krafka.

(Photo courtesy Worth County Sheriff’s Department)