Three pets rescued from Northwood house fire
By KGLO News
|
Feb 27, 2019 @ 11:00 AM

NORTHWOOD — Three pets were rescued from a house fire Tuesday night in Northwood.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 8 o’clock they received a 9-1-1 call of a structure fire at 602 9th Street North with someone still inside the building. When deputies arrived they found everyone in the house was able to get out safely, but three pets were still inside the structure.

The Northwood Fire Department with assistance from the Kensett Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and successfully rescue the pets.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time. Worth County property records show the home being owned by Michael Skellenger and Michelle Krafka.

 

(Photo courtesy Worth County Sheriff’s Department)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This year’s snowy winter especially tough on Iowa ranchers Extending hours in a school day possible to deal with accumulating ‘snow days’ Mason City man pleads guilty to kidnapping Lake Mills woman, sentenced to ten years in prison Trial in 2017 Iowa killing again postponed, moved from Mason City Guilty plea by woman accused of stealing jewelry from Hancock County home Reynolds’ plan for easing access to birth control gets Senate hearing