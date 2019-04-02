Three people, including former teacher, sentenced after drug bust in Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Three people, including a former school teacher, arrested in Northwood in November on drug charges have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 906 3rd Avenue North on the morning of November 17th, where they allegedly discovered several items including drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills unaccompanied by a valid prescription, and a handgun.

27-year-old Sara Fenske of Northwood, 23-year-old Joya Salzkom of Hartley and 22-year-old Taylor Pohar of Milford were all charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Salzkorn was also charged with unlawful possession of prescription pills, while Pohar was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Fenske, who was a consumer science teacher for the Northwood-Kensett school district until she resigned her position shortly after charges were filed against her, pleaded guilty to second offense possession of marijuana and was sentenced to two days in jail and a $315 fine.

Salzkorn pleaded guilty to second offense possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to a total of 52 days in jail.

Pohar pleaded guilty to third or subsequent offense possession of meth and was sentenced to up to five years of probation.