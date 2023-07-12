Three north-central Iowans headed to federal prison on meth convictions

SIOUX CITY — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa today announced three north-central Iowans are heading to a federal prison on methamphetamine-related convictions.

== 31-year-old Felix Arp of Mason City was sentenced this week to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Arp as part of a plea agreement admitted to conspiring with others to distribute meth from 2020 to May 2022 in the Mason City area. Arp must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

== 38-year-old Santiago Ramirez of Hampton was sentenced in late June to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Ramirez admitted to distributing meth in Hampton on four separate occasions in the spring and summer of 2022.

== 39-year-old Ashley Henken of Crystal Lake was recently sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Henken admitted to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture, and/or 50 grams of pure meth, commonly known as “ice” meth. Henken was stopped by law enforcement in May 2021 with a pound of meth. She was sentenced to a total of 60 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.