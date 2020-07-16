Three more states including Iowa share license data for citizenship efforts

      Breaking News
Jul 16, 2020 @ 11:39am

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Iowa, South Carolina and South Dakota have now joined Nebraska in agreeing to share driver’s license information with the U.S. Census Bureau to help the Trump administration determine the citizenship status of every U.S. resident. 

 

Until recently, Nebraska had been the sole state to sign an agreement with the Census Bureau to share their information. 

 

President Donald Trump ordered the Census Bureau last year to gather citizenship data from the administrative records of federal and state agencies after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked his administration’s effort to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.

