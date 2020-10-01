      Weather Alert
Three more COVID deaths reported in listening area

Oct 1, 2020 @ 11:02am

DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in our listening area.

In the 24 hour time period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data shows two more deaths were reported in Floyd County with another death being reported in Winnebago County.

That brings the 10-county listening area’s death total to 63, with 21 being reported during the pandemic in Cerro Gordo County, 18 in Franklin, 14 in Winnebago, five in Floyd, two each in Butler and Hancock and one in Wright.

31 more people in the area were diagnosed with coronavirus in the same 24-hour period while 34 more people have been listed as recovered.

The number of active cases has dropped from 748 at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning to 742 as of 11 o’clock this morning. 192 of those active cases were in Cerro Gordo County, 161 in Kossuth, 119 in Winnebago, 69 in Mitchell, 67 in Wright, 48 in Floyd, 27 in Worth, 21 in Hancock, 20 in Butler and 18 in Franklin.

The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate was 7.3%, down from 7.4% on Wednesday. 

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 16 more deaths were reported for a total now of 1358; 1057 more cases were confirmed for a total now of 89,612; 1185 more recoveries were reported for a new total of 69,550.

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 5 2
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 14 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 63

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1080 7
Butler 281 2
Floyd 360 3
Franklin 353 1
Hancock 205 6
Kossuth 292 3
Mitchell 196
Winnebago 326 2
Worth 111 1
Wright 603 6
Area Total 3807 31

 

 

Active Cases 10/1/20
 Active Cases 9/25/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 192 265 241
Butler 20 23 49
Floyd 48 75 34
Franklin 18 34 27
Hancock 21 21 24
Kossuth 161 142 40
Mitchell 69 88 30
Winnebago 119 139 73
Worth 27 26 14
Wright 67 79 81
Area Total 742 892 613

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 867 14
Butler 259 3
Floyd 307 1
Franklin 317
Hancock 182
Kossuth 131 3
Mitchell 127 6
Winnebago 193 3
Worth 84 1
Wright 535 3
Area Total 3002 34

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6
Butler 4.4
Floyd 9.6
Franklin 3.9
Hancock 7.3
Kossuth 10.7
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 12.9
Worth 4.6
Wright 7.5
Area Average 7.3
For the latest

