Three more COVID deaths reported in listening area
DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in our listening area.
In the 24 hour time period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s data shows two more deaths were reported in Floyd County with another death being reported in Winnebago County.
That brings the 10-county listening area’s death total to 63, with 21 being reported during the pandemic in Cerro Gordo County, 18 in Franklin, 14 in Winnebago, five in Floyd, two each in Butler and Hancock and one in Wright.
31 more people in the area were diagnosed with coronavirus in the same 24-hour period while 34 more people have been listed as recovered.
The number of active cases has dropped from 748 at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning to 742 as of 11 o’clock this morning. 192 of those active cases were in Cerro Gordo County, 161 in Kossuth, 119 in Winnebago, 69 in Mitchell, 67 in Wright, 48 in Floyd, 27 in Worth, 21 in Hancock, 20 in Butler and 18 in Franklin.
The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate was 7.3%, down from 7.4% on Wednesday.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 16 more deaths were reported for a total now of 1358; 1057 more cases were confirmed for a total now of 89,612; 1185 more recoveries were reported for a new total of 69,550.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|5
|2
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|14
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|63
|
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1080
|7
|Butler
|281
|2
|Floyd
|360
|3
|Franklin
|353
|1
|Hancock
|205
|6
|Kossuth
|292
|3
|Mitchell
|196
|
|Winnebago
|326
|2
|Worth
|111
|1
|Wright
|603
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3807
|31
|
|
|Active Cases 9/25/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|192
|265
|241
|Butler
|20
|23
|49
|Floyd
|48
|75
|34
|Franklin
|18
|34
|27
|Hancock
|21
|21
|24
|Kossuth
|161
|142
|40
|Mitchell
|69
|88
|30
|Winnebago
|119
|139
|73
|Worth
|27
|26
|14
|Wright
|67
|79
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|742
|892
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|867
|14
|Butler
|259
|3
|Floyd
|307
|1
|Franklin
|317
|
|Hancock
|182
|
|Kossuth
|131
|3
|Mitchell
|127
|6
|Winnebago
|193
|3
|Worth
|84
|1
|Wright
|535
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3002
|34
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6
|Butler
|4.4
|Floyd
|9.6
|Franklin
|3.9
|Hancock
|7.3
|Kossuth
|10.7
|Mitchell
|4
|Winnebago
|12.9
|Worth
|4.6
|Wright
|7.5
|
|
|Area Average
|7.3