Three more COVID-19 deaths in our listening area reported

Jul 22, 2020 @ 11:08am

DES MOINES — Three more deaths and 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows two more deaths were reported in Franklin County with one more being reported in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the area death toll since the start of the pandemic to 24 — 14 in Cerro Gordo; three in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright.

Four of the 14 new coronavirus cases identified were in Cerro Gordo County; three in Wright; two each in Hancock and Mitchell; and single cases in Butler, Floyd and Franklin. That brings the area’s total to 1535 cases since the pandemic started — 457 in Cerro Gordo; 420 in Wright; 146 in Franklin; 95 in Floyd; 86 in Hancock; 85 in Butler; 71 in Kossuth; 70 in Mitchell; 59 in Winnebago; and 46 in Worth. Of the 1535 cases, 724 of those cases have come since July 1st, or 47.2%.

14 more area people have recovered — six in Wright, and two each in Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Mitchell — to bring the area’s overall total to 848, or 55.2%. 

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, nine deaths were reported to bring the total to 808; 373 new COVID-19 cases were reported for a total of 39,793; 288 more cases were reported recovered for a total of 28,607. 

 

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 14 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 3 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 24 3
Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 457 4
Butler 85 1
Floyd 95 1
Franklin 146 1
Hancock 86 2
Kossuth 71
Mitchell 70 2
Winnebago 59
Worth 46
Wright 420 3
Area Total 1535 14
July Total 724

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 109 2 23.9
Butler 65 76.5
Floyd 66 69.5
Franklin 76 2 52.1
Hancock 60 2 69.8
Kossuth 32 45.1
Mitchell 46 2 65.7
Winnebago 26 44.1
Worth 10 21.2
Wright 358 6 85.2
Area Total 848 14 55.2
