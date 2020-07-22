Three more COVID-19 deaths in our listening area reported
DES MOINES — Three more deaths and 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows two more deaths were reported in Franklin County with one more being reported in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the area death toll since the start of the pandemic to 24 — 14 in Cerro Gordo; three in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright.
Four of the 14 new coronavirus cases identified were in Cerro Gordo County; three in Wright; two each in Hancock and Mitchell; and single cases in Butler, Floyd and Franklin. That brings the area’s total to 1535 cases since the pandemic started — 457 in Cerro Gordo; 420 in Wright; 146 in Franklin; 95 in Floyd; 86 in Hancock; 85 in Butler; 71 in Kossuth; 70 in Mitchell; 59 in Winnebago; and 46 in Worth. Of the 1535 cases, 724 of those cases have come since July 1st, or 47.2%.
14 more area people have recovered — six in Wright, and two each in Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Mitchell — to bring the area’s overall total to 848, or 55.2%.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, nine deaths were reported to bring the total to 808; 373 new COVID-19 cases were reported for a total of 39,793; 288 more cases were reported recovered for a total of 28,607.
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|1
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|3
|2
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|24
|3
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|457
|4
|Butler
|85
|1
|Floyd
|95
|1
|Franklin
|146
|1
|Hancock
|86
|2
|Kossuth
|71
|
|Mitchell
|70
|2
|Winnebago
|59
|
|Worth
|46
|
|Wright
|420
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1535
|14
|July Total
|724
|
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|109
|2
|23.9
|Butler
|65
|
|76.5
|Floyd
|66
|
|69.5
|Franklin
|76
|2
|52.1
|Hancock
|60
|2
|69.8
|Kossuth
|32
|
|45.1
|Mitchell
|46
|2
|65.7
|Winnebago
|26
|
|44.1
|Worth
|10
|
|21.2
|Wright
|358
|6
|85.2
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|848
|14
|55.2