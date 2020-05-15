      Weather Alert

Three more COVID-19 cases reported in listening area

May 15, 2020 @ 10:44am

DES MOINES — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our listening area according to today’s new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Single cases have been reported in Floyd, Mitchell and Wright counties, bringing the total number of cases in our immediate listening area to 69: 15 in Cerro Gordo; 13 in Butler; 10 in Floyd; seven each in Franklin and Wright; six in Winnebago; four in Mitchell; three in Hancock; and two each in Kossuth and Worth.

One more local case has been listed as recovered now, that in Butler County, for a total of 40 recovered.

18 more people have died in Iowa from COVID-19 for a total of 336. 374 more positive cases have been reported for a state total of 14,049. 330 more people have been listed as fully recovered for a total of 6561.

 

Confirmed Cases
Cerro Gordo 15
Butler 13
Floyd 10
Franklin 7
Hancock 3
Kossuth 2
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 6
Worth 2
Wright 7
Area Total 69

 

Recovered
Cerro Gordo 12
Butler 11
Floyd 2
Franklin 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 3
Winnebago 3
Worth 1
Wright 3
Area Total 40

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo
Butler
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 1
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved