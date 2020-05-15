Three more COVID-19 cases reported in listening area
DES MOINES — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our listening area according to today’s new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Single cases have been reported in Floyd, Mitchell and Wright counties, bringing the total number of cases in our immediate listening area to 69: 15 in Cerro Gordo; 13 in Butler; 10 in Floyd; seven each in Franklin and Wright; six in Winnebago; four in Mitchell; three in Hancock; and two each in Kossuth and Worth.
One more local case has been listed as recovered now, that in Butler County, for a total of 40 recovered.
18 more people have died in Iowa from COVID-19 for a total of 336. 374 more positive cases have been reported for a state total of 14,049. 330 more people have been listed as fully recovered for a total of 6561.
|Confirmed Cases
|
|Cerro Gordo
|15
|Butler
|13
|Floyd
|10
|Franklin
|7
|Hancock
|3
|Kossuth
|2
|Mitchell
|4
|Winnebago
|6
|Worth
|2
|Wright
|7
|
|
|Area Total
|69
|Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|12
|Butler
|11
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|2
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|1
|Mitchell
|3
|Winnebago
|3
|Worth
|1
|Wright
|3
|
|
|Area Total
|40
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|
|Butler
|
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1