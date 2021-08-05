Three men charged with starting a riot at Hancock County campground
CRYSTAL LAKE — Charges have been filed against three men after what’s being called a riot at a Crystal Lake campground last month.
Court documents say 50-year-old Troy Julius of Buffalo Center, 36-year-old Joshua Murra of Buffalo Center and 44-year-old Troy Fleener of Thompson provoked a violent incident at Hanna’s Campground on July 17th.
The three men are accused of being part of a group that got upset over comments made by two younger men about a female in the group. The two men were told to leave and they departed on a golf cart, but Julius, Murra, and Fleener later went looking for the two men. They allegedly went to another campsite and asked where the younger men were, with it starting an argument that escalated into Julius punching another man and breaking his jaw.
Julius has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, while all three are charged with participating in a riot. Julius is scheduled to be arraigned on August 17th in Hancock County District Court, while Murra and Fleener are scheduled to have their preliminary hearings on August 12th,