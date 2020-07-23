Three longtime Clear Lake city employees take advantage of retirement package
CLEAR LAKE — Three longtime City of Clear Lake employees, including the city’s public works director and finance director, have chosen to participate in an early retirement program recently approved by the City Council.
Public works director Joe Weigel, finance director Linda Nelson and police lieutenant Paul Chizek decided to take advantage of the program that assists eligible employees who wished to retire but couldn’t due to health insurance coverage concerns.
City Administrator Scott Flory says in his 19 years as city administrator, there have not been two people more meaningful in that time than Weigel and Nelson. “They’ve had marvelous public service here. Joe’s been here almost 31-and-a-half years I believe, and Linda is pushing nearly 31 years. That kind of public service is really fantastic, so salute them and the careers they’ve had. I think they’ve been exemplary in the work that they’ve done for the community and for our organization, so we’ll have to start the process of course, and it would be difficult to say the least, daunting for sure, to replace all three of these folks.”
Flory also commended Chizek for his service to the city’s police department. “Paul Chizek is going to be retiring towards the end of August after 32 years with the department. That is a significant career in law enforcement, and in particular with one department for sure.”
To have been eligible for the program, a full-time employee must have been 56 or older and had no less than 25 years of continuous employment with the city. Employees who are 60 years old would be able to remain on the city’s group health insurance plan under a single policy for up to five years but in no case past 65 years old or when they are eligible for Medicare. Employees who retired before turning 60 years old could apply post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credits to help pay their health insurance premiums.