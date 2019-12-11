Three decades in prison for California man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of Mason City teen
David Vogelpohl
MASON CITY — It’s 30 years in a federal prison for a California man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploiting a Mason City teen.
22-year-old David Vogelpohl of Vista California was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation. Vogelpohl admits that in 2018, he persuaded, induced or enticed a female under the age of 18 to engage in sexually-explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.
Vogelpohl had originally been charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court last October for harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent after a 15-year-old girl ran away from home. He was arrested on November 10th in Lincoln Nebraska. County-level charges were later dropped in favor of the federal charges.
US District Judge CJ Williams on Tuesday sentenced Vogelpohl to 360 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. He must also comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.