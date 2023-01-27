Three dead, several others injured after 15-seat passenger van flips in Grundy County accident

WELLSBURG — Three people are dead after a single vehicle accident in Grundy County involving a large passenger van.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 6:50 this morning on US Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit. The driver was heading westbound and lost control of the vehicle on the slick road, entering the median, with the van then rolling over and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The van was carrying 13 people. Three were pronounced dead with several others being injured and transported to hospitals in Waterloo and Grundy Center for further treatment.