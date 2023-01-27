KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Three dead, several others injured after 15-seat passenger van flips in Grundy County accident

January 27, 2023 11:12AM CST
Share
Three dead, several others injured after 15-seat passenger van flips in Grundy County accident

WELLSBURG — Three people are dead after a single vehicle accident in Grundy County involving a large passenger van.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 6:50 this morning on US Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit. The driver was heading westbound and lost control of the vehicle on the slick road, entering the median, with the van then rolling over and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes. 

The van was carrying 13 people. Three were pronounced dead with several others being injured and transported to hospitals in Waterloo and Grundy Center for further treatment. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
4

Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
5

Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction