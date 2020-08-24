Three dead, Hampton man injured in US Highway 20 accident near Buckeye
BUCKEYE — A Hampton man was injured as part of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 20 near Buckeye in Hardin County last night that killed three people and injured two.
25-year-old Spencer Bultman of Hampton was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the divided highway near the 162 mile marker when it collided with a vehicle being driven by 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres of Story City. Cristy Gutierres, 38-year-old Mario Zubia of Story City, and 11-year-old Jessie Gutierres of Story City all were pronounced dead at the scene, while six-year-old Isabel Gutierres of Story City was life-flighted to Mercy-Des Moines with serious injuries. Bultman was taken to a hospital in Webster City.
State Patrol troopers at the scene last night said that alcohol was a factor in the crash.