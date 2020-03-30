Three charged with harboring Clear Lake runaway plead not guilty
MASON CITY — Three people from Mason City charged with harboring a runaway connected with a missing juvenile case in Clear Lake have pleaded not guilty.
38-year-old Eric Anderson, 59-year-old Leroy Lomholt, and 33-year-old Megan Carlyle of Mason City were arrested last month for harboring a runaway against the wishes of their parents. Police say the three provided shelter to a known runaway under the age of 18 who was voluntarily absent without the consent of the child’s parents, guardian or custodian.
The child was located and was taken back to her home with no foul play being suspected.
All three filed written pleas of not guilty last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Online court records show the trials for Anderson and Carlyle are scheduled to start on June 2nd, while Lomholt’s trial is scheduled to start on June 23rd.