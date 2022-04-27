Three campers damaged in fire at Clear Lake campground Tuesday
CLEAR LAKE — Three campers were damaged after a fire on Tuesday afternoon at a private Clear Lake campground.
The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called to the Hidden Lakes Campground at 3301 Willow Creek Court shortly before 12:30 PM for a report of an unknown type of fire with heavy black smoke and three separate explosions. On arrival, firefighters found a fully-involved camper trailer, a newly-relocated camper partially involved in fire, and a third camper with significant heat damage.
Total damage to the campers was estimated at $75,000. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.