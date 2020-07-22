      Weather Alert

Three area nursing homes now reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

Jul 22, 2020 @ 11:06am

MASON CITY — Three area nursing homes are now reporting coronavirus outbreaks in their facilities.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City currently has 105 cases of COVID-19 reported, with 24 having recovered.

Two care centers in Franklin County are also reporting outbreaks. The Sheffield Care Center has had 14 positive cases with two recovered, while the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton reports six positive cases with one recovery.

There currently are 20 long-term care facilities reporting outbreaks across the state of Iowa.

