KGLO News KGLO News Logo
KGLO AM 1300

Threat of electric blackouts should end by next month

August 18, 2022 11:23AM CDT
Share

DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board is about to close the file on their order seeking information on preparedness and handling of electric blackouts by utility companies in the state.

IUB attorney Jon Tack reminded the board today the action was taken in May after predictions by a couple of national groups about electricity availability. “We will not have sufficient generation available to meet peak load demands and that could result in load shedding, required temporary blackouts for Iowans,” Tack says citing the prediction.

There have not been any widespread blackouts caused by a lack of electricity. Tack says the IUB could end its oversight of the situation next month.

“We’re not quite through the peak demand season but we’re close and assuming that things go well and that we don’t have anything happen in the next few weeks — I would expect we could propose closing this docket in September,” Tack says.

The Georgia-based North American Electric Reliability Corp regulatory authority is one of the groups that had warned in the spring of the potential for the rolling blackouts, citing the increase in summer demand and drop in electricity production.

For the latest

Trending

1

Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
2

Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
3

Watch Clear Lake Lions Sports
4

Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child
5

BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state