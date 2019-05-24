Thompson woman accused of child endangerment pleads guilty

THOMPSON — A plea change hearing is scheduled for a Thompson woman charged with child endangerment.

41-year-old Christine Kleveland was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on June 30th of last year. A criminal complaint states that Kleveland’s daughter presented video evidence to authorities of her mother calling her insulting names and physically attacking her several times. The daughter told authorities that Kleveland allegedly had been abusing her regularly for years.

Kleveland was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, with her trial scheduled to start on June 5th. Online court records show she filed a written plea of guilty earlier this week in Winnebago County District Court, with a formal plea change hearing scheduled for June 18th.