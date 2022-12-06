Thompson man sentenced to ten years on sexual abuse charge

FOREST CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Thompson man found guilty of sexual abuse.

49-year-old Lee Carter was convicted by a jury in September of false imprisonment and third-degree sexual abuse. Carter originally was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.

Carter is accused of abducting a person from Lake Mills on the night of July 4th and taking them to his home in Thompson, where he beat the victim and forced the person to perform sexual acts, later threatening to kill the person.

District Judge James Drew recently sentenced Thompson to ten years in prison on the sexual abuse charge and one year on the false imprisonment charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.