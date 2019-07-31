Thompson man pleads guilty to charges stemming from drug party
LAKE MILLS — A Thompson man has pleaded guilty to hosting a drug party for high school students.
18-year-old Jose DeLeon Junior was arrested on February 20th after Winnebago County authorities investigated why a number of Lake Mills students were missing school on that day. Authorities say they received a report of five juveniles smoking marijuana at a Lake Mills apartment where DeLeon was, with the authorities saying they found LSD, marijuana and several juveniles upon further investigation.
DeLeon this week pleaded guilty to use of minors in the drug trade, possession with the intent to deliver drugs, and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. He’s due to be sentenced on September 24th.