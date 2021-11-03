Thoma wins re-election to Mason City’s City Council
MASON CITY — Tom Thoma won re-election to Mason City’s City Council on Tuesday, defeating challenger Troy Levenhagen by a 2106-1200 vote.
He says, “I’m really excited, I’ve been getting a lot of texts and stuff from people, they’re excited too and they’re ready to go on for another four years and keep the progressive attitude going and keep building and keep doing the great things we’ve been doing. It’s just been a fantastic run here in town, and we’re going to keep going. We’re really ready to do it.”
Thoma had the majority of the vote in 11 of Mason City’s 12 precincts. “You know it was very nice to see and I’m very thankful to everybody for voting for me. I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve known so many people and we’ve done a lot of things together between playing golf, and being and bands and orchestras, and writing about so many people in my career at the Globe. It’s just a great feeling that they’d repay some of that with votes for me.”
Thoma says there’s several things he wants to have happen during his second term. “I want to keep the infrastructure going. I want to get the law enforcement up to speed, we have to hire some more police officers, we did four, we’ve got more to hire. I want to keep the downtown building going on and make sure we get the hotel built and get that all wrapped up.”
You can hear our full interview with Thoma by clicking on this audio player
In the other City of Mason City races on the ballot, Mayor Bill Schickel, Second Ward councilman Will Symonds and Fourth Ward councilman John Jaszewski were all uncontested in their bid for re-election. Park Board candidates ran uncontested as well, with Anne Hansen, Mike Doc Adams and Melissa Fabian all winning terms.
In Clear Lake, all three positions for city government on the ballot were uncontested with Mayor Nelson Crabb, at-large councilman Dana Brant and Second Ward councilman Bennett Smith all winning another term.