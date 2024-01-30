The US Hasn’t Seen Syphilis Numbers This High Since 1950, Other STD Rates Down Or Flat

NEW YORK (AP) — Infectious syphilis cases in the U.S. rose by 9% in 2022.

That’s according to a new federal government report on sexually transmitted diseases in adults.

The rate of new gonorrhea cases fell for the first time in a decade, while chlamydia rates were relatively flat.

Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are most focused on syphilis.

Data release Tuesday shows total cases surpassed 207,000 in 2022.

It is the highest count in the United States since 1950, and is rising in heterosexual men and women