The University of Iowa’s new president visits Mason City
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s new president visited Mason City on Wednesday.
Barb Wilson has been on the job for nine months as head of the Iowa City-based institution and says it’s been a fabulous experience so far. “I’ve just been so amazed at the incredible assets of the University of Iowa. I knew it was a great institution, but when you join a place and really work and live there, you learn every day all the phenomenal things that are happening, the impressive programs, the life-changing health care that we are providing, and the students that we attract from all over the state and all over the world. It’s been a great nine months.”
Wilson says she’s been welcomed with open arms to the university and the state. “What I’ve really found so incredible about Iowa and the University of Iowa is how welcoming people are here, and how there’s such a powerful commitment to community. People want to work together, they want to make these communities better, they want to roll up their sleeves. There are very few egos that I encounter, even among people who could have egos, so I’m just grateful for the kind of commitment to the greater good that I see everywhere I go, and that I see here in Mason City too.”
Wilson says building student success is an area they will continue to work on. “We want to make sure that everybody who comes into our university graduates, and graduates in a reasonable amount of time and with very little debt. That is a huge commitment we are making to student success. It will be a focus on financial aid and on student resources, and platforms and offices and activities that support students so they feel like they belong and they can succeed and thrive at a big research university.”
Wilson spoke as part of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s “Breaking the Glass” women’s leadership series and visited Mason City High School during her trip to Mason City on Wednesday.