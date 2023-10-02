The Supreme Court Opens Its New Term With A Case About Prison Terms For Drug Dealers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has opened its new term with a case about prison terms for drug dealers and rejections of hundreds of appeals, including one from an attorney who pushed a plan to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

The only case argued Monday concerns the meaning of the word “and” in a federal law dealing with prison terms for low-level drug dealers.

The length of thousands of sentences a year is at stake.

The term is shaping up as an important one for social media as the court grapples with applying older laws and rulings to the digital age.