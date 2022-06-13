      Weather Alert
The Rolling Stones Postpone Concert After Mick Jagger Comes Down With COVID

Jun 13, 2022 @ 4:57pm

AMSTERDAM (AP) – The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation Monday in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

The band say they are “deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

The statement says the show will be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena will be honored for the new date.

There were already fans in the stadium when it was announced that the show would not happen.

