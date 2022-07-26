The “Ride of the Century” takes place tomorrow on RAGBRAI
Central Park in Mason City
MASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is a day away, and Wednesday’s leg of the ride will be the longest in almost four decades.
Lindsey James of Visit Mason City says the trip from Emmetsburg to Mason City will be 105 miles, the first time a 100-plus mile stretch has been scheduled since the first time Mason City hosted an overnight stop in 1985. “The day is dedicated to the late John Karras, the RAGBRAI co-founder, and this is the longest mileage day on the RAGBRAI route this year, and the first ‘century day’ since 1985, so it’s a big, big deal. We’re looking forward to celebrating this awesome accomplishment with the riders.”
With the 100-mile ride, Mason City’s theme for the overnight stop is “Ride of the Century”. “The logo, designed by local artist Julie Kim, features muted earth tones inspired by Mason City’s famous prairie school architecture, and recognizable elements like the Historic Park Inn and downtown plaza light posts. The wavy lines represent the Winnebago River, and the straight lines show progress and movement. The banners represent the finish line and the feeling of jubilation that comes along with a job well done.”
For more about the event, you can head to ragbraimasoncity.com