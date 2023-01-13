The Inauguration Ceremony for Kim Reynolds starts at 9:00 today — hear it on KGLO

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term later this morning.

Republican Kim Reynolds — the first woman to serve as Iowa’s governor — has been the state’s chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November.

Today’s Inauguration Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. in Des Moines. The governor will host an open house at the governor’s mansion at noon and a reception at the statehouse starting at 2 this afternoon. Tonight’s Inaugural Ball in downtown Des Moines is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

You can hear live coverage of the inauguration from Iowa PBS starting at 9 o’clock this morning on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com