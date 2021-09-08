The developer of “The River” wins state housing development award (AUDIO)
Mason City's newest housing development "The River" south of Southbridge Mall
MASON CITY — The developer of “The River” housing development on the south end of Mason City’s downtown loop has won a statewide award.
Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel broke that news during the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. “I just received a text from our city administrator Aaron Burnett. He’s in Cedar Rapids this morning where the city has just been named by the Iowa Housing Finance Authority receiving the Multifamily Housing Development of the Year award at the annual housing conference in Cedar Rapids for The River project along the area of the proposed Riverwalk.”
The HousingIowa Awards recognize programs or projects based on their contributions to advancing housing opportunities for Iowans. Talon Development of Sioux Falls opened “The River” earlier this year with 130 high-quality, market rate apartments which quickly filled to capacity. Schickel says it proved the need for this type of housing not only in the downtown area but throughout Mason City. “This kind of housing in the downtown area for our workforce, for our baby boomers, for our empty nesters is really a key to growing our community. This initiative of 130 new units in the downtown area brings additional people downtown, and is now being recognized by the state of Iowa.”
Schickel says additional market rate housing is needed for the area. “It’s one of the solutions for our community to have pride and for attracting workers to our community to fill the many positions that we have available right now.”
Talon announced in July that they want to construct a 102-unit complex north and west of their first facility, upstream on Willow Creek in the brownfield area west of the intersection of 2nd and South Washington.
Schickel once again made his comments on today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below.