Texas man put to death for murders of Iowa couple
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington shows Brandon Bernard. The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, is poised to begin an unprecedented number of executions in the run-up to Joe Biden's inauguration by putting to death. Bernard, a former Texas street-gang member for a 1999 slaying of a young religious couple from Iowa during which he burned their car with their bodies in the trunk. (Stacey Brownstein/Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington via AP)
TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA — A Texas man convicted of murdering an Oskaloosa couple in 1999 was put to death on Thursday.
41-year-old Brandon Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas in June 1999. The Bagleys were youth ministers from Oskaloosa who were visiting relatives.
The couple was held at gunpoint and then forced into the trunk of the teens’ car. After driving for several hours, the kidnappers stopped at an isolated area on the Fort Hood military base. The Bagleys’ car was doused with gasoline, before Christopher Vialva shot Todd and Stacie in the hea and then the car was set on fire. Vialva was executed for the Bagleys’ murder this past September.
Bernard was executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute Indiana. The Trump administration carries out its ninth federal execution of the year in what has been a first series of executions during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years.