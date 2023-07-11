Texas man arrested on gun possession charge in Worth County, but charges dismissed after further investigation

NORTHWOOD — A Texas man was arrested early Monday in Worth County on gun possession charges, but those charges have now been dismissed.

32-year-old Derrick Abraham of Houston was pulled over on Interstate 35 near the 206 mile marker at about 12:30 Monday morning for a registration violation. An officer stated that Abraham admitted that he had a firearm in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint stated that upon further investigation, Abraham was a convicted felon out of Texas and that he was in possession of a loaded handgun that was located in the driver door pocket.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, but Worth County Attorney Jeffrey Greve filed a motion to dismiss the charges on Monday afternoon, stating that the felony case in Texas that was grounds for the charges had been dismissed after the successful completion of deferred adjudication.

Magistrate Douglas Krull approved the dismissal of the charges later on Monday afternoon.