Testimony continues in Bowers murder trial

MASON CITY — Testimony on Wednesday at the Braedon Bowers murder trial continued to focus on the fatal stabbing of Wraymond Todd. Bowers is accused of getting into an altercation with Todd in the 300 block of West State Street of Mason City on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated for a single stab wound at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City.

Taylor Bublitz testified that she and Bowers were arguing via text messages about five days before the incident, and Bublitz had told Todd about the texts. Bublitz had went over to Bowers’ mother’s home to help clean up the garage. Bowers also arrived and was angry, left and then later came back, speeding into the driveway. Bowers and Todd got into an altercation, with Bublitz telling the jury that Todd had been stabbed once and then she tried to help the victim.

On cross-examination, the defense tried to show that Todd wanted to get into an altercation with Bowers because of the text message exchanged between Bublitz and Bowers.

Testimony continues at 9 o’clock this morning at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.