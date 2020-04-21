Test Iowa launching Saturday with sites in Des Moines, Tama
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds is revealing details of a “Test Iowa” initiative with private companies to increase the number of Iowans who are screened for COVID-19.
“It will help us gather critical information from Iowans that will help our health officials better target and fight the virus,” Reynolds says.
The governor says Iowans can go online — to www.testiowa.com, answer questions about their symptoms, where they work and if they’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. “This type of information helps assess your eligibility for testing,” Reynolds says, “and it will also help us identify potential hot spots across the state.”
Eligible test-takers will get a code that gives them a time and place for a drive-through testing location.
The State of Iowa has signed a contract with private companies that promise to ensure three-thousand Iowans can be tested DAILY for COVID-19. Silicon Slopes and Nomi Health launched a similar plan in Utah a couple of weeks ago. The companies say the health and employment data Iowans provide will be “owned” by the state. Governor Reynolds says the state is using federal economic stimulus money to pay the companies and she says Nebraska will be signing a similar contract soon.
The first drive-through Test Iowa sites will be set up this weekend in Des Moines and Tama.