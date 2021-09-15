Ten years in prison for Cedar Rapids woman who pleaded guilty to drug, high speed chase charges in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Cedar Rapids woman arrested on drug charges after a high speed chase in north-central Iowa.
A criminal complaint stated that 36-year-old Amber Sheppard was driving on New Year’s Eve near the 224 mile marker of the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County when a Floyd County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop due to the vehicle not having a license plate. Sheppard allegedly sped away, with speeds during the pursuit reaching over 100 miles per hour. After being stopped, investigators found about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and five needles in her vehicle.
Sheppard pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with the intent to deliver meth, second offense eluding, and driving while barred. District Judge James Drew this week sentenced her to ten years each on the meth and eluding charges as well as two years on the driving while barred charge, with the sentences to be served at the same time.