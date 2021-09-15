      Weather Alert

Ten years in prison for Cedar Rapids woman who pleaded guilty to drug, high speed chase charges in Floyd County

Sep 15, 2021 @ 10:48am

CHARLES CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Cedar Rapids woman arrested on drug charges after a high speed chase in north-central Iowa.

A criminal complaint stated that 36-year-old Amber Sheppard was driving on New Year’s Eve near the 224 mile marker of the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County when a Floyd County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop due to the vehicle not having a license plate. Sheppard allegedly sped away, with speeds during the pursuit reaching over 100 miles per hour. After being stopped, investigators found about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and five needles in her vehicle.

Sheppard pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with the intent to deliver meth, second offense eluding, and driving while barred. District Judge James Drew this week sentenced her to ten years each on the meth and eluding charges as well as two years on the driving while barred charge, with the sentences to be served at the same time. 

For the latest

Trending
Woman accused of taking money while working at Mason City restaurant to plead guilty
Mason City woman sentenced for assault at Garner home, kicking a police officer
Mason City man accused of assaulting former girlfriend in Dubuque
Mason City man accused of catalytic converter thefts, high speed chase pleads guilty
One dead after house fire in Mason City
Connect With Us