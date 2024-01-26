Ten years for Mason City man on federal firearms charge, threatened to kill disabled woman

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who pointed a shotgun at a woman and threatened to kill her has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 64-year-old Joseph Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon back in September.

They say Fitzgerald on November 23rd of 2022 pointed a shotgun at a disabled woman he was living with and threatened to kill her. When officers arrived at the scene, Fitzgerald initially refused to let officers enter the home, but they were eventually able to make contact with the woman.

Fitzgerald had a lengthy criminal history including convictions for domestic violence, illegal drugs, burglary, eight driving while intoxicated convictions and 13 assault convictions.

Fitzgerald was sentenced by US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand on Thursday to 120 months in prison, which will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. There’s no parole in the federal justice system.