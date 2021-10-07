Ten new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last week in the KGLO listening area
MASON CITY — Ten more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in north-central Iowa in the last week as 91 new COVID deaths have been reported statewide.
According to the latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were three new deaths in Wright County, two new deaths in Franklin and Hancock, and single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Winnebago counties.
Of the 91 statewide deaths, two occurred earlier in the year and the remaining 89 were people who have died since early August. Iowa now has recorded 6,654 deaths, and its death rate since the beginning of the pandemic last year ranks 25th in the nation.
The number of new cases in the last week in our listening area slightly dropped when compared to the week before, with 597 new positives reported in Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties. 57% of the new cases in our listening area in the last seven days are under the age of 40.
The seven-day positivity rate of the nine-county listening area dropped from 10.6% last week to 9.3% this week. The 14-day average slightly dropped in that time period from 9.9% to 9.8%.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 45 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, down from 47 at this time last week. Nine of those 45 are in an intensive care unit. 31 of the 45, or 69%, are not fully vaccinated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|106
|89
|17
|1
|Butler
|37
|31
|6
|
|Floyd
|43
|33
|10
|1
|Franklin
|26
|23
|3
|2
|Hancock
|39
|31
|8
|2
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|32
|26
|6
|1
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|44
|36
|8
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|378
|316
|62
|10
|Last week total
|368
|308
|60
|3
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|7241
|183
|Butler
|2110
|40
|Floyd
|2314
|68
|Franklin
|1741
|52
|Hancock
|1931
|53
|Mitchell
|1705
|41
|Winnebago
|1962
|59
|Worth
|1099
|32
|Wright
|2438
|69
|
|
|
|Area Total
|22541
|597
|Last week total
|21944
|664
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|9.3
|8.9
|
|9
|8.9
|Butler
|7.4
|7.4
|
|7.3
|6.5
|Floyd
|8.2
|10.1
|
|12.1
|11.6
|Franklin
|13.5
|10.7
|
|8.7
|6.5
|Hancock
|8.6
|9.9
|
|12.1
|11.2
|Mitchell
|6.8
|9.5
|
|13.1
|11.9
|Winnebago
|10.3
|10.4
|
|10.5
|11.2
|Worth
|10.4
|12.4
|
|15.9
|13.9
|Wright
|11.6
|12
|
|12.5
|11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9.3
|9.8
|
|10.6
|9.9
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|45
|47
|ICU
|9
|13
|Vaccinated
|14
|9
|Non-Vaccinated
|31
|38