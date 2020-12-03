      Weather Alert

Ten more north-central Iowans dead from COVID-19 complications as area sees third straight day of more recoveries than new cases

Dec 3, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Ten more north-central Iowans are among the 70 new deaths reported in Iowa due to complications from COVID-19.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, four deaths were in Mitchell County, two in Floyd, and single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties. The total number of deaths in the listening area since the start of the pandemic is now at 152 — 49 in Cerro Gordo, 25 in Winnebago, 21 in Franklin, 19 in Floyd, nine in Mitchell, eight each in Hancock and Kossuth, seven in Wright and six in Butler.

For the third straight 24-hour period the number of north-central Iowans reported as recovered outpaced the number of new cases confirmed, as 274 more have recovered with 189 new cases. That brings down the total number of active cases in north-central Iowa from 5485 on Wednesday to 5390 on Thursday. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases dropped from 1765 on Wednesday to 1698 today.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate stayed steady from Wednesday to Thursday at 20.8%.

The number of north-central Iowans hospitalized dropped from 83 on Wednesday to 75 today. 14 of those patients are in an intensive care unit while 12 are on a ventilator. 

Statewide the 70 more deaths brings the pandemic total to 2519; 2926 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 4903 more Iowans have recovered. 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 49 1
Butler 6
Floyd 19 2
Franklin 21
Hancock 8 1
Kossuth 8 1
Mitchell 9 4
Winnebago 25 1
Worth
Wright 7
Area Total 152 10

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3694 36
Butler 1062 12
Floyd 1109 20
Franklin 761 15
Hancock 904 16
Kossuth 1166 51
Mitchell 838 11
Winnebago 955 13
Worth 383 5
Wright 1302 10
Area Total 12174 189

 

 

 

Active Cases 12/3/20
 Active Cases 11/26/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1698 1850 477
Butler 510 505 82
Floyd 545 522 60
Franklin 297 294 42
Hancock 396 447 134
Kossuth 587 509 176
Mitchell 427 467 119
Winnebago 349 374 192
Worth 183 197 46
Wright 398 425 182
Area Total 5390 5590 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1947 102
Butler 546 20
Floyd 545 21
Franklin 443 15
Hancock 500 18
Kossuth 571 19
Mitchell 402 37
Winnebago 581 16
Worth 200 9
Wright 897 17
Area Total 6632 274

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 21.4
Butler 20.1
Floyd 23
Franklin 15.4
Hancock 20.8
Kossuth 28
Mitchell 19.9
Winnebago 16.7
Worth 13.8
Wright 20.6
