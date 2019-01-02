Ten injured in New Year’s Day morning crash in Winnebago County
By KGLO News
|
Jan 2, 2019 @ 6:02 AM

FOREST CITY — Ten people were injured after a head-on crash early New Year’s Day morning in Winnebago County.

Authorities say the accident happened just before 3:00 AM on 120th Avenue about five miles northwest of Forest City. The Iowa State Patrol says one vehicle was southbound on 120th Avenue but traveling on the wrong side of the road when it struck the other vehicle. The second vehicle came to rest on the east side of the road, while the first vehicle ended up in the ditch.

The 10 people ranged from the age of 18 to 22 and were taken to area hospitals. The Iowa State Patrol says alcohol may be a factor but the crash is still under investigation.

